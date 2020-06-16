Electrician, 40, found dead at community farm, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 14:52 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 16 June 2020
An inquest has opened into the death of a 40-year-old electrician from Drayton.
Paul Mudd was found unresponsive at Longwater Community Farm, in Costessey on June 5.
At the inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Tuesday, June 16, Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk gave Mr Mudd’s cause of death as hanging.
He said an identification check had been provided to the coroner by Mr Mudd’s sister.
The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on September 3.
