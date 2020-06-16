Search

Advanced search

Electrician, 40, found dead at community farm, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 14:52 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 16 June 2020

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 40-year-old electrician from Drayton.

Paul Mudd was found unresponsive at Longwater Community Farm, in Costessey on June 5.

At the inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Tuesday, June 16, Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk gave Mr Mudd’s cause of death as hanging.

He said an identification check had been provided to the coroner by Mr Mudd’s sister.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on September 3.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

‘Disgust’ over further vandalism at new £1m park

East Suffolk Council has expressed 'disgust' at further vandalism at The Ness in Lowestoft, with workers finding that equipment has been spat and urinated upon. Picture: East Suffolk Council

What can we do to support our regional economy’s bounce back?

Want to know what you can do to support Norfolk's economy? Join our webinar. Picture: Archant
Drive 24