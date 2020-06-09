Student, 17, found dead at home, inquest hears

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of teenager who died at home.

Patryk Borzuta, 17, died on March 5 at his home address in Thetford.

At an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on June 9, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said Mr Borzuta had been a student.

She said his body had been identified to a police officer by his mother.

Mr Borzuta’s medical cause of death was given as asphyxia.

The inquest has been adjourned until July 31.