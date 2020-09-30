Seven-week-old baby died at home, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 12:35 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 30 September 2020
Archant
An inquest has opened into the death of a seven-week-old baby from West Norfolk.
Patrick Clarke, who was born on July 4 in King’s Lynn, died at his home address in Castle Acre on August 28.
At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, September 30, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said Patrick had been identified by his mother Emily Pitt.
His cause of death was given as unascertained.
The inquest has been adjourned for a further hearing to be held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on December 15, 2020.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.