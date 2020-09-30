Seven-week-old baby died at home, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death of a seven-week-old baby from West Norfolk.

Patrick Clarke, who was born on July 4 in King’s Lynn, died at his home address in Castle Acre on August 28.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, September 30, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said Patrick had been identified by his mother Emily Pitt.

His cause of death was given as unascertained.

The inquest has been adjourned for a further hearing to be held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on December 15, 2020.