Inquest opened into the death of a welder from west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:54 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 03 April 2020

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest has opened into the death a 33-year-old man from west Norfolk.

Nicholas Claxton from Stow Bridge, south of King’s Lynn, died on March 27.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, April 3, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said Mr Claxton had been employed as a welder.

His cause of death was given as hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned until May 12, 2020.

• Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123 or by emailing: jo@samaritans.org

