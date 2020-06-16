Man found dead in home after police called by worried neighbours

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a 58-year-old man.

Mark Wilson died at his home address in Horning, near Norwich on June 5.

At an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, June 16, Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk, gave Mr Wilson’s cause of death as hanging.

He said on June 5, police were called to Mr Milburn’s home following calls from his neighbours.

Mr Wilson was found deceased inside the property.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing on September 2.