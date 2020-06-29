Norwich man died at friend’s house, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 06:56 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:56 29 June 2020
A 42-year-old Norwich man died at a friend’s house, an inquest has heard.
Jason Knights died at a friend’s house a few doors down from his own address in Woodlands Avenue, Norwich on April 5.
At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, June 26, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said Mr Knights, who was born in Great Yarmouth, had been unemployed at the time of his death.
His medical cause of death was given as aspiration pneumonia, multiple drug-related sedative effects and chronic heart disease.
The inquest has been adjourned for a further hearing on November 23.
