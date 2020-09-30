Norwich builder died at home, inquest hears

A builder from Norwich died at home, an inquest has heard.

Jamie Fuller, 48, died at his address in Mile Cross Lane on August 2.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, September 30, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said Mr Fuller has been born in Norwich in 1971.

Following his death his body was identified to a police officer by his cousin Karl Row.

Mr Fuller’s cause of death was given as unascertained.

The inquest has been adjourned for a further hearing to be held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on December 15.