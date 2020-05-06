Cyclist died in collision on A47, inquest hears

A 63-year-old cyclist died after he was involved in a collision on the A47, an inquest has heard.

James Pottle died after the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and Hardwick Roundabout on the outskirts of King's Lynn on Friday, January 24.

An at inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Pottle had been employed as a driver.

His cause of death was given as multiple injuries from a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called to the A47 eastbound at around 6am on January 24, following reports of a crash involving an HGV and a bicycle.

Ambulances and an air ambulance attended but Mr Pottle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash the driver of the lorry was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The inquest has been adjourned until May 6 2020.