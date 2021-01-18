Handyman from Watton died at home, inquest hears

Published: 12:27 PM January 18, 2021

Ian Whitbread died at his address in Watton on December 10 2020 - Credit: Matthew Usher

The cause of death of a 54-year-old man is unknown, an inquest has heard.

Ian Whitbread from Watton died at his home address in the town on December 10 last year.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, January 18, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Whitbread had been employed as a handyman.

His cause of death was given as unascertained.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing on March 12.



