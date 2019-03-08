Search

Inquest opened into death of HMP Wayland prisoner

PUBLISHED: 11:01 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 24 September 2019

The inquest was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David Bale

The inquest was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David Bale

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a prisoner at HMP Wayland.

Graham Birchwood, 65, died of natural causes at HMP Wayland on Thompson Road, Griston, on September 9.

At an inquest opening into Birchwood's death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday, the court heard he had been born in London in 1953.

No former occupation was given.

Birchwood's cause of death was given as 1A heart disease with 1B type one diabetes.

The inquest has been adjourned for a pre-inquest review hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Carrow House, on February 21, 2020.

