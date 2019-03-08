Inquest opened into death of HMP Wayland prisoner

The inquest was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David Bale Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a prisoner at HMP Wayland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Graham Birchwood, 65, died of natural causes at HMP Wayland on Thompson Road, Griston, on September 9.

You may also want to watch:

At an inquest opening into Birchwood's death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday, the court heard he had been born in London in 1953.

No former occupation was given.

Birchwood's cause of death was given as 1A heart disease with 1B type one diabetes.

The inquest has been adjourned for a pre-inquest review hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Carrow House, on February 21, 2020.