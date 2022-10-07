Inquest opened into death of firefighter found at home
Published: 12:28 PM October 7, 2022
An inquest into the death of a Norfolk firefighter found dead at his home has been opened.
Gary Palmer, from Hales, near Loddon, was discovered deceased at his home by a family member on Wednesday, September 28 2022.
The married 51-year-old father, of Millside, was born on August 16 1971, in Croydon in South London.
An inquest into his death was opened on the morning of Friday, October 7 by the area coroner for Norfolk, Yvonne Blake, at the Coroner's Court at County Hall, Norwich.
A full inquest has been scheduled to take place at 2pm on February 6, 2023.