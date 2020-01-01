Inquest opened into death of popular ambulance worker

Luke Wright, 24, from Norwich died on November 10 2019. Picture: Wright Family Archant

An inquest has opened in to the death of an 24-year-old East of England Ambulance Service employee who was described as having a bright and bubbly personality.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Wright died on November 10, 2019 in Waxham, Norfolk.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroners’ Court on Friday, March 20, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Wright had worked as an ambulance controller.

His cause of death was given as carbon monoxide poisoning.

Following his death, Mr Wright’s family paid tribute to him. His younger brother, Daniel Wright, said: “[Luke] was a brilliant Dad, he loved his little girl to bits, he’d never be without her.

“As soon as he entered a room he’d make himself known, he’d always have a laugh, he had a great sense of humour, he was brilliant.”

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing, to be held at Norfolk Coroners’ Court on July 27 2020.