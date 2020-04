Inquest opens into death of Thetford vehicle engineer

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a vehicle engineer from Thetford.

David Smith, 66, who was employed as an automotive engineer, died on March 22.

An an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, April 4, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Smith had been found unresponsive at home by a friend.

She said Mr Smith’s medical cause of death was unascertained.

The case has been adjourned until June.