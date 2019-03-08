Search

Cyclist who died in crash near Diss named

PUBLISHED: 12:02 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 30 September 2019

An inquest had opened into the death of Kenneth Cobourne who was killed in an accident on the B1077. Picture: Simon Parkin

An inquest has opened into the death of a cyclist who was killed in a crash on a rural road near Diss.

Kenneth Cobourne, 46, died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road on Friday, September 13.

Following the crash, the emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to the scene but Mr Cobourne was pronounced dead at the scene.

At an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, the court heard how Mr Cobourne had been employed as a refuse collector.

His cause of death was given as 1A multiple traumatic injuries.

The inquest has been adjourned for pre-inquest review on December 13.

