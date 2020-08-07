Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A shop manager died after falling from a great height, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christopher Billham, 54 and from Keswick, died in Duke Street, Norwich, on July 28 after falling from St Andrew’s car park.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, August 8, Yvonne Blake area coroner for Norfolk, said prior to his death Mr Billham had been employed as a betting shop manager.

His cause of death was given as multiple injuries following a fall from height.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing on January 18, 2021.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android