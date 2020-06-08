Search

Woman, 26, died in her Norwich home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 12:23 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 08 June 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a 26-year-old woman who died in her Norwich home.

Chantal Grimshaw was found unresponsive in her home on King Street on February 29.

At an inquest opened into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on June 8, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Ms Grimshaw has been born in Oxford, and was employed as a council credit controller.

She said Ms Grimshaw’s body had been identified to a police officer by her boyfriend.

Ms Grimshaw’s medical cause of death was given as drug toxicity, with class A and B drugs named on the pathologist’s report.

The hearing was adjourned for a full inquest to be held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on September 2.

