Inquest opened into death of man, 25, who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 25-year-old man who was found dead in an overturned car on the A47.

Luke Boorman, from Toyle Road, in Norwich, died on the A47 at Bawburgh on January 17, 2020.

He had previously been reported missing.

At an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday, May 21, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Boorman had been employed as a chef.

His medical cause of death was given as drowning as a result of a road traffic collision. The inquest heard there was evidence of cannabis use.

Following his death, Andrew Kilby, chairman of Wymondham Rugby Club, where Mr Boorman worked, paid tribute to him, describing him as “a tremendous and talented colleague and a very fine young man”.

The inquest has been adjourned until September 21.