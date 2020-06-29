Customer service advisor died from stab wounds in derelict hospital, inquest hears

Gemma Cowey, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former Victorian mental health hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gemma Cowey, 38, died at Northside House, Norvic Clinic, Thorpe St Andrew on June 19.

At an inquest opened into her death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Ms Cowey had been employed as a customer service advisor and had lived in the Heartsease area of Norwich.

Her medical cause of death was given as hypovolemic shock and stab wounds to the nest and chest.

Following Ms Cowey’s death a school friend has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help pay for her funeral. As of June 29, the fund had raised more than two thirds of its £5,000 target.

Ms Cowey’s inquest has been adjourned for a pre-inquest review to take place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on September 25.

Michael Cowey, 48, of Dragoon Close, Thorpe St Andrew, has been charged with Ms Cowey’s murder. He was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on August 17.