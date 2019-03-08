Inquest opened into death of 54-year-old woman from Norwich
PUBLISHED: 06:19 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:19 01 June 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of an 54-year-old woman from Thorpe St Andrew.
Wendy Davey, of Hillcrest road, was a store assistant and died on April 17 in Norwich.
Norfolk Coroner's Court heard that the cause of Mrs Gifford's cause of death was unascertained.
The inquest has been adjourned to September 26.
Also the inquest opened into the death of an 86-year-old man from Gorleston.
Derek Jenkinson, who was a retired technical engineer, died in James Paget University Hospital on May 26 .
Mr Jenkinson's cause of death was given as multi-organ failure including renal and cardiac failure.
The inquest has been adjourned to July 12.
