Inquest opened into the death of 48-year-old man from Taverham

PUBLISHED: 15:31 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 30 May 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of an 48-year-old man from Taverham.

Adam Gifford, who was a printer, died in his home address of Lloyd Road on May 20.

At the inquest opening into Mr Gifford's death on Thursday, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard that an identification statement had been provided by his mother.

Mr Gifford's cause of death was given as hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned to November 20.

