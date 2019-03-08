Inquest opens into death of father-of-six who died in crash with tractor

Ben (known as Benji) Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh., Mr Johnson was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. His fiance's god mother has launched an appeal to support the couple's six children. Picture; FAMILY Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a father-of-six who died in a crash between a car and a tractor in west Norfolk.

Ben Johnson, 32, was the front passenger in a car which collided with a tractor on Wisbech Road, Emneth shortly after 9am on October 10.

Mr Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the inquest hearing into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said Mr Johnson had lived in Glenfield Close, Outwell.

She gave his cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries.

Following Mr Johnson's death, a GoFundMe page was set up to help support Mr Johnson's fiancee Ashleigh and their six children.

The appeal was launched by Ashleigh's godmother Karen Murdoch in the aftermath of Mr Johnson's death.

The inquest in Mr Johnson's death has been adjourned until April 17, 2020 at Bishops Lynn House, Kings Lynn.