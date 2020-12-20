News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Inquest delayed into Norwich father who died on A11

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:08 PM December 20, 2020    Updated: 2:36 PM December 20, 2020
Rikki Loades, who died in a crash on the A11. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Rikki Loades, who died in a crash on the A11. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An inquest into the death of a Norwich father who died on the A11 has been adjourned for a further three months, pending the outcome of a court case.

Rikki Loades died on the A11 near Wymondham on April 29,  2019, following a crash between his car and an HGV.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court last year and a further review was held on Friday.

However, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told the court the case was not ready for a full inquest due to ongoing criminal proceedings.

She said: "I understand the case has been listed before crown court on January 6, 2021."

She adjourned the case for a further review on March 18.

Mr Loades, who lived in Norwich and was 31 when he died, was born in Great Yarmouth.

He was described by his wife Tosin on behalf of his family as "a devoted father, loving husband, a hero of brother and a wonderful son."

Most Read

  1. 1 Rising coronavirus rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
  2. 2 320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field
  3. 3 Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over
  1. 4 William and Kate 'inadvertently' breach rule of six at Sandringham event
  2. 5 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
  3. 6 Coastal hotel shuts following Tier 4 annoucement
  4. 7 Hospital's plea as number of Covid patients nears double first peak figure
  5. 8 Two people and a dog killed in crash on the Acle Straight
  6. 9 First glimpse of new Alan Partridge series revealed
  7. 10 Norfolk cafe boss sentenced for sexual assaults on women

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pub to close for 'indefinite period' after getting no customers

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Covid-19 infection rate in Norfolk at record high, figures show

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Woman dies in two-car crash

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

‘A complete disgrace’ - Families hit out at ‘chaotic’ Drive-Thru Santa's...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon