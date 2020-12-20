Inquest delayed into Norwich father who died on A11

Published: 2:08 PM December 20, 2020 Updated: 2:36 PM December 20, 2020

Rikki Loades, who died in a crash on the A11. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An inquest into the death of a Norwich father who died on the A11 has been adjourned for a further three months, pending the outcome of a court case.

Rikki Loades died on the A11 near Wymondham on April 29, 2019, following a crash between his car and an HGV.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court last year and a further review was held on Friday.

However, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told the court the case was not ready for a full inquest due to ongoing criminal proceedings.

She said: "I understand the case has been listed before crown court on January 6, 2021."

She adjourned the case for a further review on March 18.

Mr Loades, who lived in Norwich and was 31 when he died, was born in Great Yarmouth.

He was described by his wife Tosin on behalf of his family as "a devoted father, loving husband, a hero of brother and a wonderful son."