Inquest of man who was killed in Norwich car park adjourned
PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 25 February 2019
Archant
The inquest into the death a man who was killed in a city car park has been adjourned while an investigation continues.
Mr Hastings, 48, of Long Row, Norwich, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after being attacked with a knife in the early hours of June 23, but died of his injuries.
Rolands Heinbergs, 22, has pleaded not guilty to Mr Hastings’ murder near the Rose Lane car park in Norwich.
At a Norwich Crown Court hearing last week, Ian James, for Heinbergs, said his client indicated he wished to defend himself in court.
As Judge Stephen Holt was discussing a future trial date, Heinbergs, who previously stated he was Latvian, asked: “Can I be deported?”.
At the time of his death Mr Hastings was homeless.
On Monday, assistant coroner Johnana Thompson adjourned the inquest for a pre-hearing at Carrow House, Norwich, on March 18.
