Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Inquest into murder victim closed

28 January, 2019 - 12:57
Cristina Magda-Calancea Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary

Cristina Magda-Calancea Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A Norfolk coroner has closed an investigation into the death of a murder victim.

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk PoliceGediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police

Cristina Magda-Clancea, 26, known as Kyky to friends and family, was killed after a frenzied attack by her jealous boyfriend, Gediminas Jasinskas, in her garage in Fenland Road, King’s Lynn,

The 30-year-old murderer was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 20 times on September 21 2018.

Jasinskas waited in the garage for her to return at about 10pm when he started stabbing her with a vegetable knife which Norwich Crown Court heard was “left in her neck”.

The emergency services were called and Miss Magda-Calancea was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn but went into cardiac arrest and died the following morning.

Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake said: “This case has been heard in court with a person convicted.

“This inquest will not be resumed.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Dave from 1pm

Emi Buendia conceded a penalty in the first half against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s online fashion retailer Miss Shoes tumbles into administration

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists