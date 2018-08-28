Inquest into murder victim closed
PUBLISHED: 12:57 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 28 January 2019
Archant
A Norfolk coroner has closed an investigation into the death of a murder victim.
Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, known as Kyky to friends and family, was killed after a frenzied attack by her jealous boyfriend, Gediminas Jasinskas, in her garage in Fenland Road, King’s Lynn,
The 30-year-old murderer was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 20 times on September 21 2018.
Jasinskas waited in the garage for her to return at about 10pm when he started stabbing her with a vegetable knife which Norwich Crown Court heard was “left in her neck”.
The emergency services were called and Miss Magda-Calancea was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn but went into cardiac arrest and died the following morning.
Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake said: “This case has been heard in court with a person convicted.
“This inquest will not be resumed.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.