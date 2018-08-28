Inquest into murder victim closed

Cristina Magda-Calancea Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A Norfolk coroner has closed an investigation into the death of a murder victim.

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police

Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, known as Kyky to friends and family, was killed after a frenzied attack by her jealous boyfriend, Gediminas Jasinskas, in her garage in Fenland Road, King’s Lynn,

The 30-year-old murderer was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 20 times on September 21 2018.

Jasinskas waited in the garage for her to return at about 10pm when he started stabbing her with a vegetable knife which Norwich Crown Court heard was “left in her neck”.

The emergency services were called and Miss Magda-Calancea was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn but went into cardiac arrest and died the following morning.

Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake said: “This case has been heard in court with a person convicted.

“This inquest will not be resumed.”