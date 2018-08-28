Search

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

PUBLISHED: 12:10 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 03 January 2019

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY



An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Norwich on Boxing Day.

Arnas Lescius, 31, was found in an area behind St Mildreds Road, Earlham, by police.

The factory worker was discovered by officer Gordon Brown about a 20-minute walk from Mr Lescius’ home, in Stylman Road in Clover Hill.

The inquest hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court this morning heard how Mr Lescius had moved to Norwich from Lithuania.

Norfolk Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until June 19.

Anyone in need of support or who is struggling with suicidal thoughts can contact Samaritans, who operate a 24-hour phone service on 116 123.

