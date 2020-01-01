Inquest into the death of teenager who died in Wymondham postponed because of coronavirus

An inquest into the death of a 17-year-old who was found unconscious in Wymondham has been adjourned because of coronavirus.

Stephanie Payne was found unresponsive in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Norwich Road.

She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died later the same day.

An inquest into her death had been due to take place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich today, April 4, but because of government guidance on social distancing and gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic the case has been postponed.

Holding a review of the case, Jacqueline Lake, senior corona for Norfolk, said: “This case was due to be heard at this time, however, due to COVID-19 I’m adjourning the inquest because we’re provisionally hearing from live witnesses and the family wish to be present.

“So due to the present pandemic it’s not possible to hold the inquest.”

The case has been adjourned until July 14 2020, when the coroner will assess whether the inquest can go ahead.