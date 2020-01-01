Inquest into the death of woman killed in city centre bus collision to be held today

An inquest will resume today into the death of a 79-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a bus in Norwich city centre.

Janet Bagley died on Thursday, August 8, 2019, shortly after being involved in a collision with a bus on Rose Lane.

Today, a full inquest will be held at Norfolk Coroner's Court into the circumstances surrounding her death.

An inquest opened into her death on August 15, heard Ms Bagley was a retired clerical worker from Coleby, in Lincolnshire.

Her medical cause of death was given as severe multiple injuries.

Following the collision Rose Lane was closed between the junctions of Saint Vedast Street/Prince of Wales Road and Riverside Road/Prince of Wales Road for more than 10 hours.