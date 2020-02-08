Search

Advanced search

Woman found dead in refuge 'let down' by system

08 February, 2020 - 06:10
King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A 58-year-old woman who was found dead at a women's refuge was let down by the system, her family say.

Nurse Elizabeth Thompson was found in her flat at the safe house in Gorleston on Tuesday, July 2 last year.

An inquest into her death heard she suffered anxiety and depression and was given a flat at the refuge, run by domestic abuse support group Leeway, on June 7.

The court heard Ms Thompson had been admitted to the James Paget University Hospital on June 27.

In a statement, emergency consultant Jim Crawford said she appeared to be suffering from a chronic asthma attack and was discharged after treatment.

He said her notes recorded no sign of any mental health problem or suicidal intent.

The inquest at King's Lynn coroner's court heard Ms Thompson had spent time under the care of crisis and community mental health teams after taking an overdose on March 4.

She was last spoken to by her key worker on Friday, June 28, when she called through the door that she was okay.

No checks were carried out over the weekend. Staff broke into Ms Thompson's flat on the Tuesday morning when there was no answer and found her unresponsive on the floor.

Jacqueline Lake, Norfolk's senior coroner, concluded she had cut herself and died as a result. She said she had not reached a conclusion of suicide, because she had heard no evidence of intent.

Ms Thompson's three children Matthew, Celline and Lewys Day, from Accrington, Lancs, were in court for the hearing. Afterwards, they said they felt a closer eye should have been kept on their mother because she was in a low mood and had previously taken an overdose.

Matthew, 32, said: "I think the system let my mother down. There was no safeguarding, she was in a property on her own with access to knives. The NHS should have helped her. She should have been on psychiatric ward."

A spokesman for Leeway said: "On behalf of Leeway we would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Elizabeth Thompson who tragically died on July 2, 2019, while residing at one of Leeway Refuges.

"Leeway is a charity providing emergency accommodation for people fleeing domestic abuse. Where additional support needs are identified, Leeway refers the service user to the appropriate statutory agency to provide the support that is needed."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Work starts on 95 new homes in village set to almost double in size

Michael Cramp of Flagship Group (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 95 new homes at Great Ellingham. Picture: Newman Associates PR

New restaurant name revealed as signs go up

Signs have gone up at Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road. Picture: Staff

Food review: ‘A must for foodies’ - Is this the best place to grab a roast dinner?

The roast dinner at Old Hall Farm, Woodton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Pest controller was denied gun licence after son’s cannabis conviction revealed

Stephen Joyce’s weapons were confiscated following a drugs raid at a property on Mill Lane, Seething. Picture: Google Street View

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP makes tree pledge while his family woods face chop for new homes

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew co-owns Thorpe Woods, through a trust, where 300 new homes are planned. Picture: Simon Finlay/Danielle Booden

Region braces itself for the arrival of Storm Ciara

Young man is holding a blue umbrella during a thunderstorm in strong wind. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s time to drop the  name Golden Triangle

Steven Downes says it's time to drop the 'Golden Triangle' name PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.

Woman found dead in refuge ‘let down’ by system

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24