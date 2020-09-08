Search

Inquest into death of pedestrian in cyclist crash permanently suspended

PUBLISHED: 15:46 08 September 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

The inquest into the death of an 81-year-old pedestrian who died in a crash with a cyclist has been permanently suspended.

Sally Coutya died after she was about to cross Louden Road in Cromer on April 15 last year.

She was involved in a collision with David Tilley, 38, of Christopher’s Close, Northrepps, who was cycling the wrong way down a one-way street.

Ms Coutya was taken to hospital but never fully recovered and died in September last year.

Tilley was given a nine-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work at Norwich Crown Court in August. The court heard Tilley was full of remorse over the collision.

An inquest review into Ms Coutya’s death was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday. Area coroner Yvonne Blake permanently suspended the full inquest due to the end of criminal proceedings.

