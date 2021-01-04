Inquest into death of man stabbed in neck adjourned ahead of murder trial

Published: 7:00 PM January 4, 2021

A murder investigation was launched in North Walsham after the incident. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a man who was stabbed in the neck has been adjourned while criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Thomas Moore died following an incident near Antingham Drive, North Walsham, on October 3.

Emergency services were called and found the 42-year-old, of no fixed abode but from North Walsham, with an injury, before he died at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Archant

An inquest opened into his death on October 22, with area coroner Yvonne Blake listing his medical cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.

On Monday, January 4, she held a further hearing, where she told the court criminal proceedings were ongoing.

The inquest has now been adjourned for a further review on May 26.

Matthew Constantinou appeared in court on Tuesday, October 6, charged with murdering Thomas Moore on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road, North Walsham Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Archant

Matthew Constantinou, 42, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, was charged with murder following Mr Moore's death.

He denied the charge and is expected to stand trial at Norfolk Crown Court in April.

He was remanded in custody after being refused bail in a hearing in November.