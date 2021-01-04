Inquest into death of man stabbed in neck adjourned ahead of murder trial
- Credit: Archant
An inquest into the death of a man who was stabbed in the neck has been adjourned while criminal proceedings are ongoing.
Thomas Moore died following an incident near Antingham Drive, North Walsham, on October 3.
Emergency services were called and found the 42-year-old, of no fixed abode but from North Walsham, with an injury, before he died at the scene.
An inquest opened into his death on October 22, with area coroner Yvonne Blake listing his medical cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.
On Monday, January 4, she held a further hearing, where she told the court criminal proceedings were ongoing.
The inquest has now been adjourned for a further review on May 26.
Matthew Constantinou, 42, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, was charged with murder following Mr Moore's death.
He denied the charge and is expected to stand trial at Norfolk Crown Court in April.
He was remanded in custody after being refused bail in a hearing in November.
