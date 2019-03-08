Motorcyclist's inquest closed after driver cleared of causing his death on A47

An inquest into the death of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A47 has been permanently suspended.

Ivars Saliss, 32, was involved in a collision with a car on September 23, 2017 on the road near Walsoken after swerving to avoid a van pulling out of a junction.

An inquest into his death was opened on October 3, 2017, but proceedings were put on hold while a criminal prosecution was brought against the van's driver, Richard West, of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James.

West was found not guilty of causing death by careless driving following a trial at Norwich Crown Court last month.

Speaking at a schedule one inquest review on Friday, November 1, Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Saliss's family had not requested any further investigations into his death by way of an inquest and permanently suspended the case.