Inquest to take place into man discovered in river

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 December 2019

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Archant

An inquest into the death of a man who drowned in a river will take place today.

William O'Connor, 85, was found submerged in the River Wensum at Bridge Street, Fakenham, on January 15, 2019.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the emergency.

Mr O'Connor, who was born in Dalkeith, Scotland, lived at Fayregreen in Fakenham, and was a retired chief marine engineer.

During the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on August 15, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said he died at Millpond, Bridge Street, Fakenham, having been found submerged.

Histopathologist Dr Jamie Sington said his medical cause of death was drowning.

A full inquest is due to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich today.

