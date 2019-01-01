Search

Stabbing victim’s inquest delayed while police investigate

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 April 2020

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The inquest of a man who was stabbed death has been delayed again while police investigations continue more than one year later.

Kelvin Adamson, 56, died as a result of a single stab wound in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, on November 7 2018.

A pre-inquest review into his death was held at Norfolk Coroner’s court on Thursday April, 9.

Mr Adamson was found by police in the hallway of his home not conscious or breath and had injuries to the neck, the inquest heard.

The court heard Mr Adamson was taken to James Paget University Hospital where he died on the same day he was injured.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said: “A police investigation has been ongoing and we are currently awaiting receipt of the full file from the police once a decision from the Crown Prosecution Service has been received.”

The pre-inquest review has been adjourned until July 14.

