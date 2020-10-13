Inquest opens into death of A143 collision victim

An inquest has opened into the death of Jennifer Potter who died following a collision on the A143 at Ditchingham. Picture: Google Images Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 61-year-old woman who died on the A143.

Jennifer Potter, of St Johns Road, Bungay, suffered multiple injuries in a road traffic collision on October 2, an inquest heard.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened an inquest into Mrs Potter’s death on Tuesday, October 13.

Mrs Potter was born on April 7 1959 in Bungay.

Mrs Lake said the medical cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision and adjourned the inquest to March 9 2021.

Emergency services were called to the accident at 8.30pm on October 2 following reports that a white Toyota Yaris had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian near to the junction of Old Yarmouth Road.

The road was closed until the earlier hours of the following morning while police continued investigations into the circumstances of the collision.