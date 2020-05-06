Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground
PUBLISHED: 07:46 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:25 06 May 2020
Mr Radi
The deaths of two men in a crash near the Norfolk Showground will be the subject of an inquest today.
The joint inquest of Benjamin Gardiner, 37, and Viorel Petroi, 48, will be heard at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake will consider the circumstances around the deaths of the men on Friday, November 22 last year.
Student Mr Gardiner, of Blackhorse Close in Scarning, was the driver of a blue Subaru Legacy which was in a crash on the A1074 Dereham Road near Easton.
His vehicle had struck two pedestrians, including Mr Petroi. Mr Gardiner and Mr Petroi, who lived in Goldsmith Street in Norwich, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Daniella Radi, the second pedestrian, was left with life-changing injuries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.