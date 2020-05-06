Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Viorel Petroi, who died in the crash near the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi Mr Radi

The deaths of two men in a crash near the Norfolk Showground will be the subject of an inquest today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inquest is to be held into the deaths of Benjamin Gardiner and Viorel Petroi, who died in a crash near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer. The inquest is to be held into the deaths of Benjamin Gardiner and Viorel Petroi, who died in a crash near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The joint inquest of Benjamin Gardiner, 37, and Viorel Petroi, 48, will be heard at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake will consider the circumstances around the deaths of the men on Friday, November 22 last year.

Student Mr Gardiner, of Blackhorse Close in Scarning, was the driver of a blue Subaru Legacy which was in a crash on the A1074 Dereham Road near Easton.

His vehicle had struck two pedestrians, including Mr Petroi. Mr Gardiner and Mr Petroi, who lived in Goldsmith Street in Norwich, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniella Radi, the second pedestrian, was left with life-changing injuries.