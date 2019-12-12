Search

Mum's agony at drugs death of 'troubled' daughter

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 December 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A young mother died in her flat after battling drug and alcohol addiction, an inquest heard.

Charlie Anderson, 23, who lived on her own, was found dead in her flat on Ipswich Road, Norwich, on April 15.

An inquest into her death was held on December 12 at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich and area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was bronchopneumonia and combined drug toxicity.

In a statement, Miss Anderson's mother Tammy Anderson, who looked after the 23-year-old's young son, said: "Charlie had a drug and drink addiction. I had a loving relationship with Charlie and would see her as much as I could so she could see her son. Unfortunately due to her drinking this could be volatile.

"Charlie had a troubled life. As a family we tried to help but over the last two years Charlie spent time with some horrible people. Despite attempts at rehabilitation she didn't stop [taking drugs or drinking]."

Ms Anderson added her daughter never took drugs in front of her or her son but said "it was no secret".

She last spoke with her daughter over the phone on April 12 when the young mother had friends round and described her as sounding happy.

The inquest heard Miss Anderson was suffering with ill health and was not eating much weeks before her death.

Ms Anderson said: "I'm devastated Charlie has gone but I believe she is in a better place. Everyone tried to get her back on the straight and narrow."

She added her daughter used crack cocaine and heroin.

Friends Michael Fulcher and Martha Marsh, who were with her on the evening of April 12, said Miss Anderson had been drinking that evening and smoked heroin. They were concerned about leaving her alone.

Another friend, Kerry Ogstan, said: "Charlie was the type of person you could tell anything to. For the past six months she started using class A drugs and hanging around with the wrong crowd."

Miss Anderson suffered with anxiety and had been seen by the mental health team, wellbeing service and Change Grow Live, which helps people with substance misuse issues.

Low alcohol levels were found in her urine and Ms Blake concluded Ms Anderson died from a drug-related death.

