Woman, 40, died at home despite husband’s efforts to revive her, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A 40-year-old woman died at home, despite her partner’s attempts to revive her, an inquest has heard.

Valina Marshall died at her address in Loddon, on December 5, 2019.

At an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday, May 14, Yvonne Blake area coroner for Norfolk read evidence from Ms Marshall’s partner, Lee Aldous, paramedics and pathologists.

The court heard how Ms Marshall had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and cirrhosis of the liver caused by Hepatitis C.

On the evening of December 4, she and Mr Aldous had taken a number of illicit drugs. Mr Aldous woke up the following morning to find Ms Marshall.

He dialled 999 and started CPR but Ms Marshall was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead shortly before midday.

Closing the inquest, Ms Blake gave a conclusion of a drug-related death combined with cirrhosis of the liver as a result of Hepatitis C.