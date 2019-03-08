Inquest into death of teen opens today

An inquest into the death of a teenager at a Norfolk hospital begins today.

Tyla Cook, 16, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on November 15, 2017.

The inquest has previously been delayed by the unavailability of a witness.

The hearing, which is expected to last five days, gets under way in Norwich this morning.

The coroner is expected to hear evidence from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Norfolk County Council and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.