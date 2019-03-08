Man died after a number of falls, inquest told

A 96-year-old man with dementia died after a number of falls, a court was told.

Retired stores man Thomas Pearce lived at the Somerset Villa Care Home, in Hunstanton.

An inquest into his death in King's Lynn heard he was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on December 11, after suffering a fall which had caused a bleed to his brain.

He was returned to Somerset Villa for palliative care and died in the home on December 28.

In a statement, Mr Pearce's family said the care he had received from his GP Dr Ian Jennings and the home had been “exemplary”. Mr Pearce's son Derek said when told that he was nearing the end of his life by the home, they were able to spend time with his father before he died.

In a report to the coroner, Dr Jennings said Mr Pearce had suffered a number of previous falls.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded his death was by natural causes, contributed to by an accidental fall.