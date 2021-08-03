Inquest opens into business actuary who died in hospital
Published: 11:50 AM August 3, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital
An inquest has been opened into the death of a young business professional from a mid-Norfolk town.
Thomas Bradfield, 26, from Rolling Pin Lane in Dereham, died on January 18, 2021, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
His inquest was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, August 3, by area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake.
She said Mr Bradfield worked as an actuary and was born in Norwich.
Ms Blake reported the medical cause of death as aspiration pneumonia due to heroin toxicity.
A full inquest is due to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 11 next year.
Most Read
- 1 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
- 2 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
- 3 Man jailed for stealing underwear and sex toy from village house
- 4 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
- 5 Woman admits causing deaths of Norfolk couple in road crash
- 6 Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?
- 7 'She loved planting flowers' - Tributes left at home of woman found dead
- 8 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
- 9 Dad uses son's ashes in a tattoo on his leg
- 10 Man dumped rubbish at beauty spot after he 'forgot to put his bins out'