Inquest opens into business actuary who died in hospital

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 11:50 AM August 3, 2021   
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital. - Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

An inquest has been opened into the death of a young business professional from a mid-Norfolk town.

Thomas Bradfield, 26, from Rolling Pin Lane in Dereham, died on January 18, 2021, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

His inquest was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, August 3, by area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake.

She said Mr Bradfield worked as an actuary and was born in Norwich.

Ms Blake reported the medical cause of death as aspiration pneumonia due to heroin toxicity.

A full inquest is due to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 11 next year.

