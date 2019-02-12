Teenage girl’s inquest delayed as father due to go on trial

Maisie Newell, from Terrington St Clement, near Kings Lynn, died on June 28, 2014. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old teenager has been delayed pending the outcome of a criminal trial involving her father.

Maisie Newell, from Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, died on June 28, 2014.

Her inquest opened on July 4, 2014, and has been delayed ever since.

At an inquest review on Friday, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest again until later this year.

Ms Lake said: “I understand Mr [Dean] Smith has been arrested, and I understand the case had been listed for September 2019.”

On February 12, Dean Smith, 44, of Kingsfield Road, Watford, Herts, was charged with murder and manslaughter.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest for another review on November 18, in order for more information to arise from the criminal proceedings.