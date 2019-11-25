Inquest being held into death of student, 20, who was found in park

The inquest will be held today into the death of a 20-year-old student whose body was found in a park.

Tom Gray, 20, was discovered by a dog walker in Ketts Park, in Wymondham, on Friday, September 20.

Mr Gray, of Papillon Road, Wymondham, had been reported missing the previous evening, after last being seen in Norwich city centre.

At an inquest opening on October 1, Professor Richard Ball, histopathologist, gave his medical cause of death as due to hanging.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest and the full hearing will be held today at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

*The free Samaritans helpline can be accessed by calling 116 123 from anywhere in the UK.