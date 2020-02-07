Woman died from taking cocktail of drugs

A 36-year-old woman was found dead at an assisted housing scheme, an inquest heard today.

Stacey Dye told staff at Merchant's Terrace in King's Lynn she had felt unwell for weeks.

They called an ambulance on the night of Sunday, August 11, when she complained of stomach pain. But Miss Dye refused to go to hospital after the crew had checked her over.

Support workers carried out welfare checks through the night, when Miss Dye stayed in a friend's room.

After she failed to get up the following day, they found her unresponsive on the floor. Miss Dye was pronounced dead at 12.07pm.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances. Miss Dye had a history of drug and alcohol problems, Lynn coroners court heard.

A post mortem revealed a mixture of drugs in her system, giving the cause of death as their combined toxic effects.

Summing up, senior coroner Jacquline Lake said there was no evidence of suicidal intention so she concluded Miss Dye's death was drug-related.