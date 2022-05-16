Scaffolder died after taking morphine and other drugs, court told

A scaffolder died after taking a cocktail of drugs, an inquest heard.

Simeon Porter, 37, was found dead on a sofa at his mother's property in Narborough, near King's Lynn on November 25, 2021.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard the cause of death was respiratory depression caused by mixed drug consumption.

The court was told Mr Porter had become depressed and suffered from anxiety for a number of years, while a marriage break-up had had "a severe impact" on his mental health.

A pathologist's report read out in court said there was evidence he had taken a number of drugs, including morphine, which together could cause respiratory depression.

In her summing up, area coroner Yvonne Blake said there was no evidence that Mr Porter had intended to take his own life.

She concluded that his death was drug-related.

