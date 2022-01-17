Coroner concludes man's death was "drug-related"

An inquest into the death of Maria Scappaticcio was held at the Norfolk Coroner's Office at County Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A 31-year-old man was found dead at his girlfriend's home in a seaside town, an inquest heard.

Sean Edwards, who was known as Wude, had taken a mixture of recreational and prescription drugs before he was found at an address in Northfield Lane, Wells.

Ambulances attended the property, where he had lived with partner Sadie Percy, at 2pm on the afternoon of September 18. Mr Edwards was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake heard in evidence that toxicology tests revealed traces of drugs including cocaine, cannabis and ketamine, along with prescription painkillers.

The cause of Mr Edwards' death was given as cardiorespiratory arrest as a consequence of a mixture of drugs.

Police said there was no note or other indication he intended to take his own life. After summing up, the coroner concluded that his death was drug-related.







