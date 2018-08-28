Search

Diabetic died after overdose of medication, inquest in King’s Lynn told

PUBLISHED: 13:52 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:52 28 November 2018

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant Norfolk

A diabetic died after an overdose of medication, an inquest heard today.

Samuel Cooper, 31, was found unresponsive in his bed at his home in Burkitt Street, King’s Lynn, on August 7, 2017.

An inquest into his death began this morning with a statement from his family, which said he had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1994 after a short illness.

“Our world changed that day,” his family said. Despite needing to constantly monitor and manage his condition, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard Mr Cooper was a bright student, who graduated in chemistry at Nottingham University in 2007.

In April 2009, an insulin pen gave him an overdose he was lucky to survive, the inquest heard.

Mr Cooper’s confidence in the automatic device was “destroyed”, his family said. He dropped out of a teacher training course and in 2012, after a period doing other jobs became the manager at the Lattice House pub in King’s Lynn.

After suffering a series of hypoglycemic attacks in 2015, he was given an insulin pump, which it was hoped would enable him to control his condition, the court was told.

The case continues.

