Man, 27, was found dead in his flat, inquest told

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A 27-year-old man was found dead in his flat, an inquest heard.

Riki Davis, of Columbia Way, King’s Lynn, had suffered depression since the death of his son in 2016, Norfolk Coroners Court was told on Friday.

In a statement, his mother Sarah Cook said her son smoked cannabis to cope with his condition.

She said on the afternoon of March 19, she had gone with Mr Davis to Cash Converters, to sell some headphones for money to buy “weed”.

Mr Davis wanted £20 but the shop assistant would only offer £15.

Mr Davis returned home and had an argument with his partner, who left the flat.

Later that afternoon, his mother tried to call him and went to the flat when he did not answer. She found Mr Davis hanging.

Mr Davis was pronounced dead at 8.27pm. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as hanging. Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded he hanged himself.