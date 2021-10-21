Inquest opens into death of labourer, 20, who drowned

Published: 10:47 AM October 21, 2021

The inquest into the death of Radomir Gina, from Wisbech St Mary, opened on October 21. - Credit: Facebook

The inquest into the death of a 20-year-old labourer who drowned at a popular beauty spot has opened.

Radomir Gina, from Wisbech St Mary, died on June 16, 2021, following an incident at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opened his inquest on Thursday, October 21. His medical cause of death was given as due to drowning.

Mr Gina was born on April, 13, 2001 and was employed as a labourer.

Police, fire, paramedics and air ambulance personnel responded to the incident shortly after 4pm in June.

The inquest into Mr Gina's death has been adjourned until January 28, 2022 at Norwich Coroner's Court.

The 20-year-old was the fourth person to die at the park in a decade, despite swimming being banned.

Following his death, there were calls for better safety measures including from the EDP which launched the 'Play it Safe' campaign.