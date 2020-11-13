Search

Advanced search

Inquest into death of house fire victim is adjourned

PUBLISHED: 17:31 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 13 November 2020

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Rosemary Way in Downham Market where Rachel Wright's body was found.

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Rosemary Way in Downham Market where Rachel Wright's body was found.

Archant

The inquest into the death of a woman who died in a house fire has been adjourned for further enquiries.

On Wednesday, April 8, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a home on Rosemary Way in Downham Market.

The body of Rachel Wright, 49, was found inside the home. The fire was later confirmed to have started in the lounge and spread into the kitchen and to the first floor.

The inquest into her death, held on Friday, November 13 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich, heard there were two possible explanations for the cause of the blaze, but there was no conclusive evidence for either.

An investigation report said the fire could have either started as a result of discarded cigarettes, or could have been started deliberately by the occupant.

Evidence read aloud in court said Ms Wright was a smoker, and the inquest heard there were empty cigarette packets found in the home.

It also heard Ms Wright had an “extensive history” with the area’s mental health services, dating back to 1995.

A statement read out on behalf of Nikki Hewitt, Ms Wright’s sister, said the 49-year-old lived on her own after separating from her husband in September 2019. She also said Ms Wright suffered with epilepsy and anxiety.

The statement said: “Rachel was very angry at the world and felt she had been dealt a bad card in life with her epilepsy and was somewhat upset that we could live normal lives and she couldn’t.

“Living on her own was a concern because of her epilepsy, she had scolded herself before while having a blackout when she was cooking over 10 years ago.”

A statement read out on behalf of Ms Wright’s friend said she was prone to problems with memory and learning and suffered from epileptic fits. It said she had been “spaced out” since starting smoking.

A post-mortem report said the medical cause of Ms Wright’s death was inhalation of fire fumes.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told the court there was no conclusive evidence to explain the cause of the fire. She adjourned the inquest with a date yet to be set until further enquiries were made about any proposals for residential housing support for Ms Wright.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk records highest daily tally yet of positive coronavirus cases

The number of people being admitted to each Norfolk hospital on a daily basis remains in single figures, but the county has recorded its highest tally of positive cases. Picture: Archant

WATCH: See the incredible weight loss of Stars in Your Eyes winner who was ‘addicted to food’

Jacquii Cann has lost 8 stone through cutting out sugar and managing meal sizes. Here she is pictured with a pair of her old jeans. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk records highest daily tally yet of positive coronavirus cases

The number of people being admitted to each Norfolk hospital on a daily basis remains in single figures, but the county has recorded its highest tally of positive cases. Picture: Archant

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Two patients die at Norfolk hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY